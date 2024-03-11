The Musuneggi Financial Group Adds Sarsfield as Senior Client Services Associate

Kerri J. Sarsfield joined The Musuneggi Financial Group as Senior Client Services Associate. Ms. Sarsfield brings 27 years of insurance operations, support, and design experience. She will work alongside firm President, Christopher S. Musuneggi and Senior Insurance Advisor, Sam Carlson. The addition continues the growth of the firm enhancing their commitment to holistic financial planning and elevated client service.