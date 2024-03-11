The Musuneggi Financial Group Adds Sarsfield as Senior Client Services Associate
Pittsburgh, PA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kerri J. Sarsfield joined The Musuneggi Financial Group as Senior Client Services Associate. Ms. Sarsfield brings 27 years of insurance operations, support, and design experience. She will work alongside firm President, Christopher S. Musuneggi and Senior Insurance Advisor, Sam Carlson. The addition continues the growth of the firm enhancing their commitment to holistic financial planning and elevated client service.
“Kerri’s deep expertise and eagerness to coach and collaborate will enhance the service we provide to our clients, families, and businesses,” said President of The Musuneggi Financial Group, Christopher Musuneggi, CFS, RFC.
Mary Grace Musuneggi, CLU, ChFC, CFS, RFC, Chairman & CEO of The Musuneggi Financial Group, said, “Kerri will add to our customer-centric service culture. Her experience and focus on supporting customers are a perfect fit for our mission as a family-owned firm.”
Sarsfield began her career in 1997 at Allmerica Financial, supporting a management team including Mary Grace Musuneggi, and dedicated the last twenty-three years to working for a group of the top producing financial professionals at a leading insurance carrier.
Learn more at www.mfgplanners.com.
About The Musuneggi Financial Group
The Musuneggi Financial Group is an independent, family-owned financial consulting firm headquartered in Southpointe, Washington County. For over forty years we have helped individuals, families and businesses identify and realize their financial goals. Because our founder was one of the first female financial planners in the region, we also have a focus on helping women, especially women facing life transitions, navigate financial issues.
Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC. Grove Point Investments, LLC & Grove Point Advisors, LLC are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, LLC. The Musuneggi Financial Group, LLC is not affiliated with Grove Point Financial, LLC or its subsidiaries.
Contact
