Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Turkey Without the Trimmings: Working a Holiday Resort – My Story," by Paul Slaney
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Turkey Without the Trimmings," a candid autobiography by Paul Slaney.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Turkey Without the Trimmings:
An extract from Author, Paul Slaney:
“Who would have thought when going through Dalaman airport on my first holiday to Turkey in 1997 that three years later I would be getting marched out of there by armed guards after spending five days in a Turkish jail and getting deported.
That’s me, Paul Slaney, your typical British, stereotypical holidaymaker who went on a family holiday to Marmaris, fell in love with a Turkish lady and six months later gave up everything in the UK and went back to Turkey, not as a holidaymaker, but as a resort worker.
"On the surface, Turkey is a beautiful laid-back country where nothing is too much trouble for its tourists. However, under the surface lies a Pandora’s box which people rarely see unless of course, they work there. Holidaying in Turkey and working there are totally different things, and I was not only going to open that box, I was going to jump into it feet first.”
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (280 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.63 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947320
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CW1KC8KG
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TURKEY
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
About Michael Terence Publishing
