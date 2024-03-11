Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Voices Against Violence: Survivors Share Their Stories of Stalking and Abuse," by Melissa Stockdale
Michael Terence Publishing is pleased to announce the release of "Voices Against Violence," by Melissa Stockdale.
Melissa has a Masters Degree in Development and Emergency Practice and has travelled to disaster and conflict zones in various countries to study and write about the strength of human resilience in the face of adversity.
In 2019, whilst living in South Africa she was violently attacked by her partner who then commenced a campaign of threatening psychological abuse against her. She fled to the UK fearing for her life, but her perpetrator followed her and persisted in stalking her until he was eventually arrested and convicted.
Melissa met with other women who had survived similar experiences, and recognising that improvements needed to be made with regard to reporting such crimes, she felt compelled to write this book: "Voices Against Violence: Survivors Share Their Stories of Stalking and Abuse."
Her book not only provides a voice for survivors, but also includes vital information and helpful guidance for victims to be able to work in a more positive and collaborative way with the police to ultimately achieve the justice and protection they deserve.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (186 pages)
Dimensions: 12.85 x 1.11 x 19.84 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947023 and 9781800947382
Also available as an Amazon Kindle eBook
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VAV
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
