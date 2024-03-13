Author Ronald Edward Smiley’s New Book, “Optimizing Your Gifts for Career Success: My Journey Leveraging Resilience, Mentorship, and Leadership Mien,” is Released
Recent release “Optimizing Your Gifts for Career Success: My Journey Leveraging Resilience, Mentorship, and Leadership Mien” from Page Publishing author Ronald Edward Smiley describes the author’s unique journey that culminated in a dynamic and successful career as an engineering professional and senior executive working in the public service sector.
Ventura, CA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Edward Smiley, a retired federal senior executive who spent nearly five decades as an accomplished engineer and leader in the Department of the Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command Organization in Washington, DC, has completed his new book, “Optimizing Your Gifts for Career Success: My Journey Leveraging Resilience, Mentorship, and Leadership Mien”: an in-depth guide that illuminates the importance of self-awareness in discovering one’s innate gifts and talents and strengthening and optimizing them to achieve our goals.
Even with a strong résumé of technical and leadership achievements, for author Ronald Edward Smiley, it was always about learning and helping others grow. During his tenure, he helped develop local leadership classes and programs to grow leaders and encourage lifelong learning. He received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Howard University in Washington, DC, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu California. He earned a Master of Arts degree in management and a Ph.D. in executive management at the Claremont Graduate School in Claremont, California. He is the recipient of distinguished awards and recognition for his leadership as well as for professional contributions made in the esoteric field of electronic warfare. He continues to be an avid tennis player and resides in Ventura, California, with his wife and reasonable proximity to his three grown children and four grandchildren—Reginald Jr., Marcus, Ava, and Jackson.
“This book describes the unique journey along a path my parents set for me at an early age that culminated in the dynamic and satisfying career that I had as a successful leader and executive in the military-industrial environment. It draws on my childhood and life experiences and nearly fifty years of public service working in various capacities for the Department of the Navy at locations extending from Washington, DC, on the East Coast to Southern California on the West Coast,” writes Smiley.
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Edward Smiley’s informative work offers practical advice and lessons learned for aspiring new professionals, in both private-for-profit and nonprofit organizations, who are seeking career advancement in today’s ever-changing and challenging work settings.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Optimizing Your Gifts for Career Success: My Journey Leveraging Resilience, Mentorship, and Leadership Mien” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
