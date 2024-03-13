Author Brenda Ann Green’s New Book, “Lord, Is This You?; Yes, It Is!; A Memoir,” Explores Our God's Perfect Orchestration of Events

Recent release “Lord, Is This You?; Yes, It Is!; A Memoir” from Covenant Books author Brenda Ann Green is a faith-based documentation of God’s orchestration of His plans for one woman, Ernestine, after her passing and takes a brief look at cremation, verifying that He is in control as spoken in Isaiah 33:22.