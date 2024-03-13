Author Brenda Ann Green’s New Book, “Lord, Is This You?; Yes, It Is!; A Memoir,” Explores Our God's Perfect Orchestration of Events
Recent release “Lord, Is This You?; Yes, It Is!; A Memoir” from Covenant Books author Brenda Ann Green is a faith-based documentation of God’s orchestration of His plans for one woman, Ernestine, after her passing and takes a brief look at cremation, verifying that He is in control as spoken in Isaiah 33:22.
Oxford, NC, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Ann Green, a retired statistician and a minister as of 2022 who started Salt of the Earth Ministry, a Drug and Alcohol Abuse Ministry, has completed her new book, “Lord, Is This You?; Yes, It Is!; A Memoir”: a powerful story of one woman’s life and the author’s testimony of the incredible glory and blessings of God that can be found when one centers their life around him.
“This writing started out as a simple desire to write a person’s story of her life experiences based on her testimony,” writes Brenda. “My inspiration evolved into a testimonial for God—seeing how God would move on our behalf to orchestrate events in our lives, working through the people we know or don’t know to bring those events to pass.
“Orchestration of miracles is a specialty of God’s. He’s been doing it since the beginning. He orchestrated us having a Savior to bring to us salvation and eternal life through our faith in Him, our Lord Jesus Christ. I’ve learned that God has already orchestrated many blessings, directions, or actions we’re to take in our lives in the heavenly realm that only need to be brought to the natural. We bring things to the natural by faith through prayer, through our taking action on our dreams, and through obeying what we know God has spoken to us to do, and especially if it is on our hearts to do something for someone else.
“So what is my opinion about cremation after my experience? I was reminded that God is the greatest Orchestrator of all time. Only He could have arranged the events that I have documented in this writing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenda Ann Green’s new book is a compelling and thought-provoking story that will help open the hearts and minds of readers to God’s incredible presence, and all that he has planned for his children. Heartfelt and poignant, Brenda draws upon her lived experiences in order to share her story and help readers discover how a relationship with the Lord can lead to a life of innumerable happiness and blessings.
Readers can purchase “Lord, Is This You?; Yes, It Is!; A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
