Author Golda M. Storie’s New Book, "Cressie," is a Riveting Coming-of-Age Story Centered Around a Young Girl Living in America During the Mid-1800s
Recent release “Cressie” from Covenant Books author Golda M. Storie is a compelling tale that centers around Cressie, a young girl who must flee with her family from their Minnesota home to Iowa, only to find themselves forced to make a dangerous journey to the Dakota territory. Along the way, Cressie will learn more about herself than ever before, and find herself embracing a new romance.
New York, NY, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Golda M. Storie has completed her new book, “Cressie”: A gripping tale set in the mid-19th century that follows a young girl as she and her family make their way from their Minnesota homestead to the great Dakota prairies and eventually settle Iowa, learning to navigate life and a budding romance along the way.
"Cressie" is a short novel about a young girl born in Southern Minnesota in the 1850s prior to the great Sioux Uprising of 1862. The story begins when Cressie is twelve years old on a homestead carved out of the Minnesota woods. She flees with her family southward into Iowa when the Sioux Indians go on the warpath. They are uprooted, fleeing for their lives, abandoning the only home she’s ever known.
Her family—her mother, father, and little brother Johnny—seek refuge at her Uncle Andrew’s homestead in northwest Iowa. Circumstances dictate that they cannot remain in Iowa any longer, so Cressie’s family and Uncle Andrew’s family begin a long and arduous trek by covered wagon to the Dakota territory.
During these trying times, Cressie is forced to grow up quickly: from her being a “bound” girl to an unyielding taskmaster to her coming of age on the Dakota Prairies to, finally, the bumpy romance with Jack Cavanaugh, and the many exciting adventures she faces in her journey from the harsh Dakota prairies back to the relative safety of the rolling hills and green fields of Iowa.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Golda M. Storie’s new book will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Cressie’s journey into womanhood in this spellbinding tale. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Golda weaves an emotionally stirring novel that’s sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Cressie” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Readerhouse.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
