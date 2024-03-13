Author Golda M. Storie’s New Book, "Cressie," is a Riveting Coming-of-Age Story Centered Around a Young Girl Living in America During the Mid-1800s

Recent release “Cressie” from Covenant Books author Golda M. Storie is a compelling tale that centers around Cressie, a young girl who must flee with her family from their Minnesota home to Iowa, only to find themselves forced to make a dangerous journey to the Dakota territory. Along the way, Cressie will learn more about herself than ever before, and find herself embracing a new romance.