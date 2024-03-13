Author John H. Sanders’s New Book, "Just Another Book by A. Nobody," is an Insightful and Thought-Provoking Book That Mingles Politics, Patriotism, and God
Recent release “Just Another Book by A. Nobody” from Covenant Books author John H. Sanders outlines the current revolutionary struggles of America, with a battle plan revelation, to help calm the spiritual nerve center of the nation.
Siesta Key, FL, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John H. Sanders, who was born and raised in Sussex County New Jersey, and is currently living in Siesta Key, Florida, has completed his new book, “Just Another Book by A. Nobody”: a fascinating work that gives readers insight into the author’s personal life as well as his outlook on the state of the country.
Author John H. Sanders writes, "Are we really 'One Nation Under God,' or will we fall to one of the isms? Were these early leaders of our nation standing on The Rock, or shifting sand when writing America's 'founding documents?'
"Is the combination of the thoughts presented in The Constitution by mere men, and God's Word from The Bible proper instruments to sustain a government, as well as provide the basis and the basics for a proper education."
The uniqueness of this book is that you can start reading at any chapter you wish. For this book has no beginning or ending. In fact, the Beginning Chapter can be the final chapter. And the Final Chapter can be your beginning chapter -- for those who enjoy reading the last chapter first.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John H. Sanders’s new book presents thought-provoking concepts for readers interested in the country’s future.
Readers can purchase “Just Another Book by A. Nobody” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
