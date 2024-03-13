Author Doug Hanau’s New Book, "Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition," is a Thrilling Young Adult Fiction Novel That Features Adventure, Tragedy, and the Supernatural

Recent release “Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doug Hanau is a moving work that follows sixteen-year-old and surfer Marc Lowe as he tries to unravel the mystery of Isabella Rojas and her six children who drowned in 1715 in a hurricane off the Florida coast seeking their treasure yet ending up with something more valuable than gold or silver.