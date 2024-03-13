Author Doug Hanau’s New Book, "Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition," is a Thrilling Young Adult Fiction Novel That Features Adventure, Tragedy, and the Supernatural
Recent release “Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doug Hanau is a moving work that follows sixteen-year-old and surfer Marc Lowe as he tries to unravel the mystery of Isabella Rojas and her six children who drowned in 1715 in a hurricane off the Florida coast seeking their treasure yet ending up with something more valuable than gold or silver.
Lynchburg, VA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Doug Hanau has completed his new book, “Surfing Treasure’s Wake: Revised Edition”: a remarkable work that follows a young boy’s discovery of a tragedy in the past.
It’s 1715, and the Spanish galleon the San Miguel, having left Havana on her way back to Spain, is caught in a sudden and overwhelming hurricane. Black water rushes across her wooden decks as Isabella Rojas and her six children hold on for dear life and pray that God is listening. But God is not. Fearing death, Isabella binds each child around the waist to a knotted rope, hoping to save each, but all are swept overboard. One by one, each child drowns, the weight of each body slowly pulling Isabella beneath the stormy seas, as her golden medallion sinks beside her. Now they rest at the bottom of the sea, waiting to be released from their watery graves.
Over two hundred years later, while surfing, sixteen-year-old Marc, abandoned by his father, encounters the ghost of Isabella. Along with Bob, a retired treasure hunter, Marc is drawn into the world of surfing, treasure hunting, and mystery as they both try to solve the legend of Isabella and her children. Then a tragic loss forces Marc to face his reality as he discovers the real treasure he’s been searching for all along.
Author Doug Hanau writes, “Six children and their mother lashed to a rope, drowning, each dragging the next into watery darkness. Angelic faces, contorted by terror, fade into the cold black abyss. The mother tried desperately to fight the increasingly cutting weight around her waist as she sank. Her beautiful dark eyes stared up. Lace-covered arms reached for the surface; her mouth opened, silently pleading to God for help. The bubbles rose as she followed her doomed children to their deaths, her precious golden medallion of the Virgin Mary sinking beside her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doug Hanau’s riveting tale invites readers to discover how Marc’s story unfolds.
Virginia Middle School Language Arts Instructor Stephen L. O'Baugh writes, “‘Surfing Treasure's Wake’ is something that I happened upon the summer before my first year of teaching middle school and realized, immediately, the potential for its use in the classroom amongst the YA (young adult) set. Fifteen years later it is something that has been in use every year as the connections and the impacts made each and every year are just as powerful as when I read it that very first time. State standards or common core connections are easily made, but what is more valuable (and more important) are the personal connections that students make with the characters and the story itself. Polling students at the end of each academic year ‘Surfing Treasure's Wake’ is constantly and consistently at the top of class rankings as a favorite read. What's more, is that it becomes a gateway for reluctant readers as those that do find themselves identifying with the story are encouraged by the two follow-ups ‘The Cardinal Pirate’ and ‘A Brother's Loyalty.’ It's hard to imagine not making use of this literal treasure trove of educational merit as it has been a jumping-off point to start my classroom year after year.”
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Surfing Treasure's Wake: Revised Edition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
