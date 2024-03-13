Author Julian Bronholc’s New Book, "Return from Nowhere," Follows the Author’s Family and Their Struggles After Fleeing Poland During the Outbreak of World War II

Recent release “Return from Nowhere” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julian Bronholc documents the true story of the author and his family as they escape from Poland at the start of the Second World War, their increasingly dire challenges, and conditions they endured after illegally fleeing into Russia, and their eventual return to a postwar Poland.