Author Julian Bronholc’s New Book, "Return from Nowhere," Follows the Author’s Family and Their Struggles After Fleeing Poland During the Outbreak of World War II
Recent release “Return from Nowhere” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julian Bronholc documents the true story of the author and his family as they escape from Poland at the start of the Second World War, their increasingly dire challenges, and conditions they endured after illegally fleeing into Russia, and their eventual return to a postwar Poland.
Miami, FL, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julian Bronholc has completed his new book, “Return from Nowhere”: a powerful autobiographical account that follows the author and his family as they encounter countless struggles while fleeing Poland during the Nazi invasion, and the continuing trials they faced after illegally crossing into Russia.
“My memoir depicts the outbreak of World War II and the German invasion of my birth town, Suwałki, in northeastern Poland,” writes Bronholc. “Fleeing Hitler’s invading forces compelled my family to illegally cross the Russian border. My father’s refusal to accept Russian citizenship culminated in the arrest of my entire family by the Russian secret police. My family was escorted to a Russian gulag in Siberia.
“My memoir also includes a description of the living conditions we experienced, including rampant typhus, lice, malaria, dysentery, subzero cold, hunger, and a daily struggle to stay alive. It also details our return to postwar Poland after a prolonged stay in Kyrgyzstan for almost four years. I detail the loss of my mother at an early age and leaving Poland for a second time following the Kielce pogrom. My memoir also includes a description of cataclysmic events during my childhood, which shaped the later portion of my adult life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julian Bronholc’s enthralling tale is a poignant, emotionally explosive story that will keep the pages turning as the author shares this true story of horrific conditions, loss, hunger, and the ultimate fight for survival.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Return from Nowhere” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
