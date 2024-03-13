Dr. Kashon W. Corley’s Newly Released "Tuesday’s Rainbow" is a Comforting Narrative That Helps Young Readers Navigate the Loss of a Pet
“Tuesday’s Rainbow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kashon W. Corley is a celebration of the joys a pet brings and the sadness we feel when it is time for them to move on from this life.
Seminole, FL, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tuesday’s Rainbow”: a compassionate narrative for adults and children to share. “Tuesday’s Rainbow” is the creation of published author, Dr. Kashon W. Corley, a licensed professional counselor who has specialized in trauma and grief work since 2005. Kashon has an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master’s degree in mental health counseling, and a doctoral degree in counseling education and supervision.”
Dr. Corley shares, “Tuesday’s Rainbow is a story that celebrates the bond and relationship between pets and their owners. Tuesday is the actual name of a beloved female Yorkshire terrier who was energetic, joyful, and loved. Tuesday spent time with her family until she received her rainbow.
“This book recognizes the joy, love, heartache, and hope that pet owners experience throughout the entire lifespan of our pets.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kashon W. Corley’s new book will resonate with readers of any age as they reflect on the wonderful pets that have shared in their life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “Tuesday’s Rainbow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tuesday’s Rainbow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
