Cheryl Trotman’s Newly Released "God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me" is a Celebration of All God Has Created

“God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Trotman is a delightful balance of relevant scripture, empowering faith, and charming narrative for the empowerment of young minds.