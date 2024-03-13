Cheryl Trotman’s Newly Released "God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me" is a Celebration of All God Has Created
“God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Trotman is a delightful balance of relevant scripture, empowering faith, and charming narrative for the empowerment of young minds.
New York, NY, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me”: an uplifting discussion of how God is found in all things great and small. “God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Trotman, a proud mother of two with a passion for uplifting those around her.
Trotman shares, “It is through the stages of metamorphosis that Cheryl relates simply for children the interconnectedness of all nature. Transformation requires sleep. Children are shown that they are continually created through sleep and that they continually create from sleep.
“With enchanting illustrations and sweet language, the love of creation is conveyed to parents, children, and young readers.
“We are all intrinsic to nature, not separate from it. The unconditional fabric of creation that is God transforms. The energy, the mechanisms, the interactions of everything within and without are miracles of God.
“The transformations of butterflies, bees, and ladybugs are miracles. Children are miracles.
“God continually creates us and continually creates through us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Trotman’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Bri Schretlen.
Consumers can purchase “God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God is a Butterfly, God is a Bee, God is a Ladybug, God is Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
