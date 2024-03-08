Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sioux Falls, SD, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions that goes beyond the ordinary, reflecting its commitment to engineering tomorrow's video solutions today.
Attendees at NAB 2024 can look forward to a comprehensive display of Sencore's expertise in managed content and distribution, monitoring, contribution encoding, and the latest in ATSC 3.0 technology. This year's exhibition is a unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore the latest advancements and witness firsthand how Sencore continues to redefine the possibilities in video systems.
Aaron Doughten, Director of Technology and Marketing at Sencore, expresses the company's enthusiasm for the event, stating, "NAB is a pivotal platform for us to engage with industry leaders and showcase our latest projects. Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of the broadcast, distribution and commercial AV markets."
At the Sencore booth, visitors can delve into the world of video transport and monitoring of modern AV over IP systems, witnessing how Sencore empowers networks and operations teams globally. In addition to the core offerings, Sencore is excited to present advancements in managed content and distribution, monitoring solutions, contribution encoding capabilities, and the ever-evolving ATSC 3.0 technology.
"Sencore's presence at NAB is more than a showcase; it's a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in video technology," adds Aaron.
Visit Sencore at booth W2401 during NAB 2024, where industry experts will be on hand to provide insights, answer questions, and demonstrate the latest solutions. To schedule a meeting in advance, visit www.sencore.com or reach out directly to salesonline@sencore.com for more information.
About Sencore
Sencore is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for the broadcast and commercial markets. With a focus on video transport, monitoring, managed content and distribution, contribution encoding, and ATSC 3.0 technology, Sencore continues to be at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.sencore.com.
Contact
SencoreContact
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
