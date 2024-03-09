Broadmoor Storage Solutions Sponsors the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties
Pasco, WA, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Broadmoor Storage Solutions is sponsoring the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties for their annual “Foundation for the Future” breakfast and benefit on March 14, at 7:30 AM at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The Foundation for the Future Breakfast focuses on the mission, the Clubs, and the youth served, and is an educational and inspiring event that highlights the impact Clubs are making across the community.
This year, the event will feature insights from Club youth, alumni, staff, and board members who will share their enthusiasm for the Boys & Girls Club and elaborate on why this work is crucial to the community.
Every dollar raised from this event is dedicated to serving the youth in the community, with a special emphasis on those who need it most.
Broadmoor Storage Solutions will be a Sponsor and Table Host.
For information on how you can participate, visit the Foundation for Future web page at https://greatclubs.org/events/foundation-for-the-future/.
Broadmoor Storage Solutions is locally owned by Broadmoor Storage Solutions, Inc., and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group, a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA.
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
