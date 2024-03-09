Peel Wood Fired Pizza Officially Opens New Patio at Edwardsville Location
St. Louis-area brewpub Peel Wood Fired Pizza announces the newly completed patio space now open at the restaurant’s Edwardsville location. The recent addition expands the eatery’s pre-existing footprint with 1,500 square feet comprising a patio dining, bar, and lounge space.
Saint Louis, MO, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- St. Louis-area brewpub Peel Wood Fired Pizza announces the newly completed patio space now open at the restaurant’s Edwardsville location. The recent addition expands the eatery’s pre-existing footprint with 1,500 square feet comprising a patio dining, bar, and lounge space.
Peel Pizza’s current Edwardsville locale opened in February 2022, when its owners determined the restaurant’s operations required a larger space than the original 2009 space could provide. The finished patio blends modern, creative, and comfortable design elements, creating a space for an enjoyable dine-in experience.
An aluminum structure defines the patio area and allows for climate control in the summer and winter, with removable siding and ceiling fans for the warmer months and outdoor heating for the cooler parts of the year. The space is also outfitted with music speakers and two TVs at the bar for added ambiance.
The dining area seats 70, with a mix of metal or wicker armchairs and round or square tables, while the bar seats 14 and offers a varied drink selection, including eight taps of Peel Brewing Co.-brewed beers and specialty cocktails, all served from a repurposed, fully insulated 8x20 foot shipping container. In addition to the dining and bar areas, guests may sit in the patio lounge, which comprises four sitting areas, each with a teak wood-trimmed gas fireplace, wicker couches, and cushioned lounge chairs.
With the completion of the Edwardsville patio, guests have a chance to experience an alternative to typical indoor restaurant dining and savor Peel Pizza’s menu of wood-fired cuisine, including pizzas, wings, entrees, and appetizers, all cooked in a white and red oak-burning oven at a consistent 800 degrees Fahrenheit.
About Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Chefs Brandon Case and Patrick Thirion launched Peel Wood Fired Pizza in 2009. The centerpiece is its wood-burning oven, which, at 800°F, gives pizza its signature charred bubbles of baked crust. Find specialty pizzas, wings, appetizers, entrees, and more on the curated menu, and pair food with a glass of wine, a cocktail, or Peel Brewing Co.’s beer on tap. Curbside pickup and patio service are available at all three locations.
Peel Pizza’s current Edwardsville locale opened in February 2022, when its owners determined the restaurant’s operations required a larger space than the original 2009 space could provide. The finished patio blends modern, creative, and comfortable design elements, creating a space for an enjoyable dine-in experience.
An aluminum structure defines the patio area and allows for climate control in the summer and winter, with removable siding and ceiling fans for the warmer months and outdoor heating for the cooler parts of the year. The space is also outfitted with music speakers and two TVs at the bar for added ambiance.
The dining area seats 70, with a mix of metal or wicker armchairs and round or square tables, while the bar seats 14 and offers a varied drink selection, including eight taps of Peel Brewing Co.-brewed beers and specialty cocktails, all served from a repurposed, fully insulated 8x20 foot shipping container. In addition to the dining and bar areas, guests may sit in the patio lounge, which comprises four sitting areas, each with a teak wood-trimmed gas fireplace, wicker couches, and cushioned lounge chairs.
With the completion of the Edwardsville patio, guests have a chance to experience an alternative to typical indoor restaurant dining and savor Peel Pizza’s menu of wood-fired cuisine, including pizzas, wings, entrees, and appetizers, all cooked in a white and red oak-burning oven at a consistent 800 degrees Fahrenheit.
About Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Chefs Brandon Case and Patrick Thirion launched Peel Wood Fired Pizza in 2009. The centerpiece is its wood-burning oven, which, at 800°F, gives pizza its signature charred bubbles of baked crust. Find specialty pizzas, wings, appetizers, entrees, and more on the curated menu, and pair food with a glass of wine, a cocktail, or Peel Brewing Co.’s beer on tap. Curbside pickup and patio service are available at all three locations.
Contact
Peel Wood Fired PizzaContact
Patrick Thirion
(314) 696-2515
https://www.peelpizza.com
Patrick Thirion
(314) 696-2515
https://www.peelpizza.com
Categories