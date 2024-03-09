Daryon Hotels International LLC Brings Wingate to Owensboro KY
Wingate by Wyndham managed by Daryon Hotels is excited to announce the opening of its latest property in Owensboro, Kentucky, in the last week of March 2024.
Owensboro, KY, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nestled at 51 Bon Harbor Hills, this newly refined hotel is perfectly positioned to cater to both business and leisure travelers seeking comfort and convenience during their stay in the area.
The Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro is strategically located near key local attractions and institutions, including the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University, Riverfront Park, and MidAmerica Air Park, making it an ideal choice for visitors to the region.
Hotel Amenities and Services
Guests at the Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro can look forward to a range of thoughtful amenities designed to enhance their stay. The hotel offers:
Complimentary Hot Breakfast: Start your day off right with a variety of delicious, hot breakfast options, all included with your stay.
100% Non-Smoking Hotel: Enjoy a fresh and clean environment throughout your stay.
Free High-Speed WiFi: Stay connected with ease, whether you’re working or relaxing.
Indoor Heated Pool & Spa: Unwind and rejuvenate in our indoor heated pool and spa, no matter the weather outside.
Fitness Room: Keep up with your workout routine with our well-equipped fitness room.
Meeting Rooms: Host your meetings and events with us, featuring versatile spaces equipped to cater to your needs.
Sales Manager Contact Information
For reservations or inquiries about hosting events at the Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro, please contact Nicole Williams, the hotel’s Sales Manager. Nicole is dedicated to ensuring every guest has a memorable stay and is available to assist with any special requests or arrangements.
Contact Nicole Williams at 917-426-9002 ext. 218 for more information.
About Wingate by Wyndham
Wingate by Wyndham offers travelers all-inclusive amenities and services to ensure a comfortable and productive stay. With locations across the globe, Wingate by Wyndham hotels provide guests with modern accommodations, essential amenities, and warm hospitality. The brand is committed to making each stay as pleasant and seamless as possible, catering to the needs of business and leisure travelers alike.
Visit Us
Experience the blend of convenience, comfort, and value at the Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro. Whether you’re in town for business, education, or leisure, our friendly staff and comprehensive amenities are here to make your visit unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming you to our hotel and the vibrant city of Owensboro, KY.
The Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro is strategically located near key local attractions and institutions, including the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University, Riverfront Park, and MidAmerica Air Park, making it an ideal choice for visitors to the region.
Hotel Amenities and Services
Guests at the Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro can look forward to a range of thoughtful amenities designed to enhance their stay. The hotel offers:
Complimentary Hot Breakfast: Start your day off right with a variety of delicious, hot breakfast options, all included with your stay.
100% Non-Smoking Hotel: Enjoy a fresh and clean environment throughout your stay.
Free High-Speed WiFi: Stay connected with ease, whether you’re working or relaxing.
Indoor Heated Pool & Spa: Unwind and rejuvenate in our indoor heated pool and spa, no matter the weather outside.
Fitness Room: Keep up with your workout routine with our well-equipped fitness room.
Meeting Rooms: Host your meetings and events with us, featuring versatile spaces equipped to cater to your needs.
Sales Manager Contact Information
For reservations or inquiries about hosting events at the Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro, please contact Nicole Williams, the hotel’s Sales Manager. Nicole is dedicated to ensuring every guest has a memorable stay and is available to assist with any special requests or arrangements.
Contact Nicole Williams at 917-426-9002 ext. 218 for more information.
About Wingate by Wyndham
Wingate by Wyndham offers travelers all-inclusive amenities and services to ensure a comfortable and productive stay. With locations across the globe, Wingate by Wyndham hotels provide guests with modern accommodations, essential amenities, and warm hospitality. The brand is committed to making each stay as pleasant and seamless as possible, catering to the needs of business and leisure travelers alike.
Visit Us
Experience the blend of convenience, comfort, and value at the Wingate by Wyndham Owensboro. Whether you’re in town for business, education, or leisure, our friendly staff and comprehensive amenities are here to make your visit unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming you to our hotel and the vibrant city of Owensboro, KY.
Contact
Daryon Hotels International LLCContact
Nicole Williams
917-426-9002
www.daryon.com
Nicole Williams
917-426-9002
www.daryon.com
Categories