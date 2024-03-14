Author Jane Everett’s New Book, "A Letter to Paul," is a Compelling Series of Letters That Reflects Upon How One Woman Managed to Survive a Lifetime of Abuse

Recent release “A Letter to Paul” from Page Publishing author Jane Everett is a stunning collection of letters detailing the abuse and struggles the author faced from her childhood all the way through adulthood and how, despite each of these setbacks, heartbreaks, and trials, the author managed to rise above it all and pursue a life of success and happiness.