Author Jane Everett’s New Book, "A Letter to Paul," is a Compelling Series of Letters That Reflects Upon How One Woman Managed to Survive a Lifetime of Abuse
Recent release “A Letter to Paul” from Page Publishing author Jane Everett is a stunning collection of letters detailing the abuse and struggles the author faced from her childhood all the way through adulthood and how, despite each of these setbacks, heartbreaks, and trials, the author managed to rise above it all and pursue a life of success and happiness.
New York, NY, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jane Everett, a survivor of abuse in many forms, has completed her new book, “A Letter to Paul”: a powerful collection of letters written by the author that document the incredible challenges she has been forced to endure throughout her life, and how she found the strength to carry on and survive every trial along the way.
“This book is to tell the truth about a young girl’s life from the time she was ten years old up through adulthood with a mom that beat her and tried every way she could think of to kill her but could not,” shares Everett. “She wanted others to do it. The law was very crooked and against her side at the time, and she got away from three other men and a woman who murdered her dad. She survived that night of hell, and many others that are going through this can also survive it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jane Everett’s enthralling tale is a poignant and deeply personal story of overcoming abuse and learning to take control of one’s life despite the horrors of one’s past. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, Everett bears her very soul with each turn of the page, weaving an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts of readers while helping those who may be facing instances of abuse in their life that they are not alone in their fight.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Letter to Paul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book is to tell the truth about a young girl’s life from the time she was ten years old up through adulthood with a mom that beat her and tried every way she could think of to kill her but could not,” shares Everett. “She wanted others to do it. The law was very crooked and against her side at the time, and she got away from three other men and a woman who murdered her dad. She survived that night of hell, and many others that are going through this can also survive it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jane Everett’s enthralling tale is a poignant and deeply personal story of overcoming abuse and learning to take control of one’s life despite the horrors of one’s past. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, Everett bears her very soul with each turn of the page, weaving an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts of readers while helping those who may be facing instances of abuse in their life that they are not alone in their fight.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Letter to Paul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories