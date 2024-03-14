C.L. Black Jr.’s New Book, "Ascendancy," is a Fascinating and Eye-Opening Look at the Incredible Growth That Can Come About from Life’s Struggles
New York, NY, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C.L. Black Jr., a tenured and successful business owner who resides in Virginia, has completed his most recent book, “Ascendancy”: a poignant and thought-provoking read designed to help readers discover how to thrive and rebuild in the midst of adversity in order to grow and transform.
C. L. shares, “A lot has happened during my journey that has led me in a direction of pure purpose. But what did it take to get there? The cost versus benefit analysis that would never be fair to contemplate because of sheer raw will! Most of us can empathize at some level and at some point in our lives. This could be based on our efforts never amounting to much or circumstances out of our control that dictated the results.
“Whatever the case, we still have a fight on our hands that has to be addressed. Almost as if a bully has challenged us to a schoolyard encounter we must face or be subjected to the harsh reality of it all. Life is that bully, and most of us just do not realize it; therefore, we tend to have the mindset of just making it through. My friends, there is so much more to life. We have to use our journey as a worthy opponent in this real fight we are chosen to face!”
Published by Fulton Books, C.L. Black Jr.’s book explores how identifying and finding a way through all the difficult times in life can be one of the most effective routes to finding the best version of oneself. Drawing on his own personal experiences, C.L. shares his writings in the hope that readers will learn to accept the challenges that come to them in life and recognize them as opportunities to learn and better themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ascendancy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
