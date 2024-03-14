Melayne Schmidt’s New Book, "Loving Nolan," Follows Two Exes Who Find Themselves with an Unexpected Chance at Restarting Their Relationship Years Later
Philadelphia, PA, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melayne Schmidt, who has been writing since a young age and currently lives with her family in Philadelphia, where she was born and raised, has completed her most recent book, “Loving Nolan”: a powerful story that follows the a pair of former lovers as they attempt to navigate a rocky reunion that could potentially reignite the flame of their relationship if they can manage to forgive past transgressions.
“Aiden and Nolan feel as though they have the world at their fingertips,” writes Melayne. “Falling in love, graduating college, and writing novels—they have their lives figured out, and they’re ready to conquer the rest of their lives together.
“That is until a secret Nolan has been harboring for most of their relationship becomes known to Aiden and ultimately tears them apart.
“Five years later, they meet again completely unexpectedly, and Nolan can’t help but feel that fate is on her side. Aiden feels differently.
“While Nolan wants to redeem herself for her past mistakes, Aiden won’t allow her to forget them. The two grow from lovers to enemies to strangers and are now stuck wondering if they will ever be able to come back from what tore them apart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melayne Schmidt’s book is a heartfelt and poignant tale that will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Nolan and Aiden’s journey. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Loving Nolan” will challenge readers, asking the ultimate question of whether or not Nolan and Aiden can learn to forgive each other, or face the ultimate heartbreak over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Loving Nolan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
