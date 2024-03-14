Author Sharon Humes’s New Book, "The Smarts God Gave Me," is an Autobiographical Account of the Events and Experiences That Shaped the Author's Life and Worldview

Recent release “The Smarts God Gave Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sharon Humes documents the author’s life and family roots, as well as the struggles that the Lord helped to see her through. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Humes presents an honest examination of her life, including her faults, her strengths, and everything in between that makes her who she is to this day.