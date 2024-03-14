Author Sharon Humes’s New Book, "The Smarts God Gave Me," is an Autobiographical Account of the Events and Experiences That Shaped the Author's Life and Worldview
Recent release “The Smarts God Gave Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sharon Humes documents the author’s life and family roots, as well as the struggles that the Lord helped to see her through. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Humes presents an honest examination of her life, including her faults, her strengths, and everything in between that makes her who she is to this day.
Detroit, MI, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Humes, who holds a bachelor’s degree and has worked as both a teenage counselor in Orange County, California, and as a social worker at Neighborhood Services Organization in Detroit, Michigan, has completed her new book, “The Smarts God Gave Me”: a stirring memoir that follows the author’s life while also exploring her family’s history, highlighting the events and experiences that shaped her into the woman she is today.
“My book is about the struggles of my family and how three generations were,” writes Humes. “I talk about the development of my character, why I look at life the way I do, and what kept me positive. It’s my guardian angel throughout my life. This book may be offensive to some and enlightening to others. But it is my story. I was moved to tell it my way on my terms. You will read about my loving ways and my selfish ways and what the universe had in store. I don’t mean to be arrogant or too self-confident, but some of the stories in this book show just how people, white and black, think and how, in our society, people have hidden the truth of how we treat one another regardless of race, religion, and identity.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sharon Humes’s engaging tale reveals the author’s values that developed over the course of her life, from her childhood to adulthood, and the challenges she was forced to overcome along the way. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, Humes weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Smarts God Gave Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
