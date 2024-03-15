Author Virginia St. Andre’s New Book, "The Ridge Way," Follows an FBI Special Agent Who Must Overcome Her Past While Attempting to Solve a Series of Murders in Iowa
Recent release “The Ridge Way” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Virginia St. Andre is a riveting novel that centers around FBI agent Jessie Ridge, who must work to solve several murder cases before the killer strikes again. But as the truth slowly reveals itself, Jessie discovers the killings might be linked to a powerful senator.
Phelan, CA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Virginia St. Andre, a retired educator and loving wife, has completed her new book, “The Ridge Way”: a captivating story of a young FBI agent who must move on from her past traumas as she tries to solve a string of murder cases that end up being connected to extremely powerful people.
Originally born in Oklahoma, author Virginia St. Andre moved to California at age twelve, and she currently lives in the high desert of Southern California. In her retirement, the author and her husband enjoy staying active through kayaking, RVing, and tending to their animals. She is in a volunteer leadership position with Run for the Wall, an annual motorcycle run to honor veterans and call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.
“FBI special agent Jessie Ridge and her skilled team work together to solve several new murder cases in Venton, Iowa,” writes Virginia. “Things become dangerous when a corrupt senator is discovered operating a scam. All this happens as she tries to overcome her past before joining the bureau.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Virginia St. Andre’s engaging tale will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow along on agent Ridge’s attempts to discover the truth and unravel the complicated web of lies and treachery surrounding her murder cases. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, “The Ridge Way” is sure to leave readers spellbound, eager for more with each turn of the page right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Ridge Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
