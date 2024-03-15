Author Virginia St. Andre’s New Book, "The Ridge Way," Follows an FBI Special Agent Who Must Overcome Her Past While Attempting to Solve a Series of Murders in Iowa

Recent release “The Ridge Way” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Virginia St. Andre is a riveting novel that centers around FBI agent Jessie Ridge, who must work to solve several murder cases before the killer strikes again. But as the truth slowly reveals itself, Jessie discovers the killings might be linked to a powerful senator.