Author Rick Ench’s New Book, "Nula," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Brings Laughter and Joy Back Into a World That Had Long Forgotten It

Recent release “Nula” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rick Ench is a riveting story that centers around Nula, a young baby who brings forth a change in the somber ways of the world where laughter no longer exists. Despite the grayness around her, Nula manages to touch the lives of those she encounters, helping them to discover the magic that is missing from their lives.