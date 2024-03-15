Author Rick Ench’s New Book, "Nula," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Brings Laughter and Joy Back Into a World That Had Long Forgotten It
Recent release “Nula” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rick Ench is a riveting story that centers around Nula, a young baby who brings forth a change in the somber ways of the world where laughter no longer exists. Despite the grayness around her, Nula manages to touch the lives of those she encounters, helping them to discover the magic that is missing from their lives.
Tucson, AZ, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rick Ench, a self-described creative jack-of-all-trades, has completed his new book, “Nula”: a fascinating story of a world completely devoid of laughter that is turned on its head when a baby named Nula is born, laughing for the entire world to hear.
Author Rick Ench is a filmmaker with an MFA in film production from NYU, as well as a singer/songwriter who has played lead guitar for Alycea & the X Isles band. The author directs the design and construction of community improvement projects for Tribal Nations, and, most importantly, he’s a writer. “Nula” is his first fiction book written for kids eight years and older, but he has a sneaky suspicion that grown-ups may like it too.
“Imagine a world where laughter no longer exists, where it has been gone for so long that no one even remembers it,” writes Ench. “Then one day, as a random ray of sunlight finds its way past the somber, gray clouds and through the window of a delivery room in the Elmer Memorial Hospital, a strange sound is heard reverberating through the hallways. It’s coming from Baby Nula, who is making her first appearance in this very serious world. Now imagine what happens next…”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Rick Ench’s engaging tale will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow Nula’s struggles in a somber world as she begins to help people discover what it is that has been missing from their lives for so long. Heartfelt and character-driven, Ench weaves a poignant tale that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers from all walks of life, and remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Nula" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
