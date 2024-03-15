Author B. R. Benson’s New Book, "Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly," Centers Around a Seagull Who Must Overcome Her Fears if She Ever Hopes to Fly Like Her Family
Recent release “Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B. R. Benson is a riveting story of a young seagull who vows to never fly because of her fears. With encouragement from her parents and a little patience, Bonnie gains the inner strength to work through her fears and begin flying like her brothers.
Sequim, WA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- B. R. Benson has completed her new book, “Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly”: a charming story of a seagull who manages to overcome her fear of heights and learn how to fly.
Originally from Seattle, Washington, author B. R. Benson has lived in many parts of the beautiful country. After working for the Boeing company for twenty-nine years, Benson retired and now spends her time with friends and family, as well as writing her stories. Currently, she lives in Sequim, Washington, or as she calls it, “Paradise.”
“As I sat in my car on the Hood Canal Bridge in the state of Washington, I watched the seagulls fly and swim in the waters of Hood Canal,” writes Benson. “Now, I do not like heights, but I do like calm seas. However, I could not imagine surviving as a seagull, flying, diving, and swimming in the waters to survive. No way! So in talking with the ladies at the salon, I was going on and on about this, and they thought I should write a book about Bonnie, the seagull that wouldn’t fly. So here it is.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, B. R. Benson’s engaging tale will take readers on an exhilarating journey as they follow Bonnie’s journey to face the various trials and tribulations of her life and learn to take flight like the rest of her family. With colorful artwork to help bring Benson’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn’t Fly” and want to revisit this story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
