Author B. R. Benson’s New Book, "Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly," Centers Around a Seagull Who Must Overcome Her Fears if She Ever Hopes to Fly Like Her Family

Recent release “Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B. R. Benson is a riveting story of a young seagull who vows to never fly because of her fears. With encouragement from her parents and a little patience, Bonnie gains the inner strength to work through her fears and begin flying like her brothers.