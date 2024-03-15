Author B. R. Benson’s New Book, "Inside a Christmas Snow Globe," Follows a Young Girl's Magical Journey as She Awakens to Find Herself in a Beautiful Snow Globe Village

Recent release “Inside a Christmas Snow Globe” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B. R. Benson is an adorable tale that follows a young girl named Belle, who finds a special snow globe at an antique shop that catches her eye. One night as she drifts off to sleep, she finds herself transported inside the globe with other children and a special someone waiting for them.