Author B. R. Benson’s New Book, "Inside a Christmas Snow Globe," Follows a Young Girl's Magical Journey as She Awakens to Find Herself in a Beautiful Snow Globe Village
Recent release “Inside a Christmas Snow Globe” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B. R. Benson is an adorable tale that follows a young girl named Belle, who finds a special snow globe at an antique shop that catches her eye. One night as she drifts off to sleep, she finds herself transported inside the globe with other children and a special someone waiting for them.
Sequim, WA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- B. R. Benson has completed her new book, “Inside a Christmas Snow Globe”: a delightful Christmas tale that follows a young girl who is magically transported inside of a snow globe where she gets to play with other children and meet both Santa and Santa Claus.
Originally from Seattle, Washington, author B. R. Benson has lived in many parts of the beautiful country. After working for the Boeing company for twenty-nine years, Benson retired and now spends her time with friends and family, as well as writing her stories.
Currently, she lives in Sequim, Washington, or as she calls it, “Paradise.”
Benson writes, “Like I mentioned, I love to bake. I imagined what would a little girl do waking up in a snow globe village in Mrs. Claus’s kitchen and baking cookies with her. To me, that would be awesome! A warm and inviting kitchen with checkered tablecloth, hot cocoa, and marshmallows waiting for you. A little girl’s dream come true.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, B. R. Benson’s delightful tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as Belle experiences the journey of a lifetime. Expertly paced and engaging, “Inside a Christmas Snow Globe” will leave young readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this magical work can purchase "Inside a Christmas Snow Globe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Originally from Seattle, Washington, author B. R. Benson has lived in many parts of the beautiful country. After working for the Boeing company for twenty-nine years, Benson retired and now spends her time with friends and family, as well as writing her stories.
Currently, she lives in Sequim, Washington, or as she calls it, “Paradise.”
Benson writes, “Like I mentioned, I love to bake. I imagined what would a little girl do waking up in a snow globe village in Mrs. Claus’s kitchen and baking cookies with her. To me, that would be awesome! A warm and inviting kitchen with checkered tablecloth, hot cocoa, and marshmallows waiting for you. A little girl’s dream come true.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, B. R. Benson’s delightful tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as Belle experiences the journey of a lifetime. Expertly paced and engaging, “Inside a Christmas Snow Globe” will leave young readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this magical work can purchase "Inside a Christmas Snow Globe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories