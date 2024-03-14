Charlotte Wickline’s Newly Released “BAA BAA MEETS THE KING” is a Sweet Story of a Little Lamb’s Special Connection with a Loving Shepherd
“BAA BAA MEETS THE KING” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlotte Wickline is a vibrant narrative that aids young readers in beginning to establish a solid foundation for understanding and finding connection with the bible.
Sissonville, WV, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BAA BAA MEETS THE KING”: a celebration of a key biblical figure. “BAA BAA MEETS THE KING” is the creation of published author, Charlotte Wickline, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Wickline shares, “I was thinking one night about King David as a shepherd and god gave me the idea for children to learn the bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlotte Wickline’s new book brings the story of David to life for upcoming generations from the perspective of a thankful little lamb.
Consumers can purchase “BAA BAA MEETS THE KING” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BAA BAA MEETS THE KING,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
