Abigail Ingram’s Newly Released “COVID KIDS: The Virus that Shut Down the World” is an Insightful Story of Challenges and Unexpected Blessings Discovered
“COVID KIDS: The Virus that Shut Down the World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abigail Ingram is a heartwarming story of three young heroes who find unexpected skills and connections during the 2020 pandemic shutdown.
New York, NY, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “COVID KIDS: The Virus that Shut Down the World”: an inspiring story of true human connection. “COVID KIDS: The Virus that Shut Down the World” is the creation of published author, Abigail Ingram, an educator with a background in special education.
Ingram shares, “School is definitely not any kid’s favorite, but for Shawn, Xavier, and Victoria, it is especially tough. Sometimes words and letters swim all over the page. They have great ideas, but it is impossible to actually write them down. It feels like their brains are always jumbling things up. When a worldwide crisis forces everyone to hide away inside their homes, these three will find out they were heroes waiting to be discovered all along.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abigail Ingram’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as three young souls blossom in uncertain times.
Consumers can purchase “COVID KIDS: The Virus that Shut Down the World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “COVID KIDS: The Virus that Shut Down the World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
