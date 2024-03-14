Wayne Quarrier, PhD’s Newly Released “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains” is a Profound Discussion of Emotions and Relationships
“Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Quarrier, PhD is a scholarly and compassionate examination of the intricacies of the human emotional experience. In this groundbreaking work, Dr. Quarrier delves into the often-misunderstood realm of emotions, challenging societal norms and fostering a deeper understanding of emotional integrity.
Pace, FL, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains”: a scholarly discussion of the realities of the human experience. “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains” is the creation of published author, Wayne Quarrier, PhD.
Quarrier shares, “'You shouldn’t feel like that' is a statement that demonstrates ignorance and unkindness, whether intentional or not. It invalidates the expression of the person revealing his or her inherent feelings and exploits that person’s vulnerability. Research shows that this can result in mental health disorders, divorce, suicide, and even mass murders.
“Everyone has emotional experiences, and all the significant events of life include them; however, the causes and the consequences of emotions are among the least understood and underappreciated aspects of the human experience. Emotional integrity boldly intends to change that.
“This book presents conclusively that the disciplines of theology, social science, and medical science support the concept of emotional integrity and that the health and well-being of our society depends upon the understanding and acceptance of and adherence to this concept.
“This will not be an overnight transformation. Centuries of misunderstandings and decades of assertions based on them will need to be challenged until a broad enough base of theologians, educators, and mental health practitioners understand the concept of emotional integrity, accept it, and persuasively promote it. If they are successful, it is very likely that husbands and wives, parents and children, bosses and workers, friends and neighbors will experience healthy and fulfilled personal relationships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Quarrier, PhD’s new book is a beacon of knowledge and compassion, advocating for a transformative shift in societal attitudes towards emotions.
Consumers can purchase “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Quarrier shares, “'You shouldn’t feel like that' is a statement that demonstrates ignorance and unkindness, whether intentional or not. It invalidates the expression of the person revealing his or her inherent feelings and exploits that person’s vulnerability. Research shows that this can result in mental health disorders, divorce, suicide, and even mass murders.
“Everyone has emotional experiences, and all the significant events of life include them; however, the causes and the consequences of emotions are among the least understood and underappreciated aspects of the human experience. Emotional integrity boldly intends to change that.
“This book presents conclusively that the disciplines of theology, social science, and medical science support the concept of emotional integrity and that the health and well-being of our society depends upon the understanding and acceptance of and adherence to this concept.
“This will not be an overnight transformation. Centuries of misunderstandings and decades of assertions based on them will need to be challenged until a broad enough base of theologians, educators, and mental health practitioners understand the concept of emotional integrity, accept it, and persuasively promote it. If they are successful, it is very likely that husbands and wives, parents and children, bosses and workers, friends and neighbors will experience healthy and fulfilled personal relationships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Quarrier, PhD’s new book is a beacon of knowledge and compassion, advocating for a transformative shift in societal attitudes towards emotions.
Consumers can purchase “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emotional Integrity: Allowing the Face to Convey What the Heart Contains,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories