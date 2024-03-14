Gary Beisheim’s Newly Released “DISCIPLESHIP: Pass It On!” is an Enjoyable Resource for Spiritual Insight and Encouragement
“DISCIPLESHIP: Pass It On!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Beisheim is an encouraging discussion for those seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Des Moines, WA, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “DISCIPLESHIP: Pass It On!”: an uplifting celebration of the joys one can find in honoring Christ’s wishes. “DISCIPLESHIP: Pass It On!” is the creation of published author, Gary Beisheim, a retired forensic accountant with the FBI.
Beisheim shares, “This book is a must-read for every Christian desiring to deepen and strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.
“The author provides a renewed insight for the church and for individuals into being and making disciples by going back to the historic roots of the word, 'disciple,' i.e., what it meant in ancient times. He also demonstrates what Jesus really meant when He said, 'Go, make disciples.' Mr. Beisheim also shows how the word and concept have become distorted and watered down in all but a few churches in America. In today’s world, it is just a concept or a course or a program, using terms like mentoring or coaching; you will find it is so much more.
“The author does this by redefining what the word 'disciple' and 'making disciples' really means. Then, the author explains Jesus’s only two commands: love God and love one another. Finally, the author spends time on what to teach others—ways in which you and Christ can really dive deep and get to know each other.
“The result is a radically renewed way of thinking about being a disciple (not merely an occasional churchgoer) and making disciples and life itself and how this concept can shape a way of living that affects every relationship you have. This is not some concept that worked only in Jesus’s day, but one which works today in our world as illustrated and attested to by the author.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Beisheim’s new book will challenge and empower readers as an honest reflection on key components of discipleship.
Consumers can purchase “DISCIPLESHIP: Pass It On!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “DISCIPLESHIP: Pass It On!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
