Patricia Thompson’s Newly Released "Grace" is a Powerful Story of Restoration and Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Thompson is an inspiring tale of redemption, forgiveness, and the miraculous power of love to rebuild a broken marriage. As the characters navigate the turbulent waters of their relationship, they discover that true grace is not only found in the ability to forgive, but also in the courage to accept forgiveness and embark on a transformative journey towards healing and restoration.
Memphis, TN, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grace”: a tale of faith, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of commitment. “Grace” is the creation of published author, Patricia Thompson, a dedicated mother of three adult children and daughter of gospel recording artist Horace Thompson who is a member of the Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award-Winning Sensational Nightingales of Durham, North Carolina—and gospel promoter/entrepreneur Rosetta Thompson (deceased). She is also the loving grandmother of four precious grandchildren.
Thompson shares, “'Grace' is the author’s first book, but as you begin to read, you will quickly discover that the anointing and hand of God was upon her as she wrote this amazing story! The words will capture and arrest you as she so eloquently brings fiction, nonfiction, and exaggerated truths together in a way that you will never expect!
“'Grace' is a Christian fiction novel filled with examples of faith, trust, and God’s grace and forgiveness, as quoted in the books of Jeremiah 29:11 and Colossians 3:13. Jeremiah 29:11 says, 'For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you, not to harm you, but to give you hope and an expected end.' This passage of Scripture confirms that God determines the plans for our lives, which brings a reassurance of comfort and peace if we trust and obey His plan. Colossians 3:13 teaches us about forgiveness and grace. Extending grace to another person simply means to forgive them unconditionally, just as God forgave us through Christ. 'Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you' (Colossians 3:13 NIV).
“Grab a good, comfortable spot and get ready to experience a realistic look into some of the most intriguing relationship challenges and unexpected twists and turns. For some of us, it’s not until we have gone through life’s deepest valley lows and mountain highs that we fully learn how to successfully navigate these never-ending experiences. But there is hope because we have assurance of getting through to the other side by leaning on God’s Word and listening and obeying His voice.
“You will laugh, cry, scream, and even get uncomfortable as you identify with the pain and uncertainty that life can present. But more importantly, after reading this book, you will truly understand that God’s grace is sufficient when you embrace His promises through lessons of faith, hope, trust.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Thompson’s new book weaves a captivating tapestry of faith and redemption, guiding readers through a poignant journey of love, forgiveness, and the extraordinary resilience required to rebuild a shattered marriage.
Consumers can purchase “Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thompson shares, “'Grace' is the author’s first book, but as you begin to read, you will quickly discover that the anointing and hand of God was upon her as she wrote this amazing story! The words will capture and arrest you as she so eloquently brings fiction, nonfiction, and exaggerated truths together in a way that you will never expect!
“'Grace' is a Christian fiction novel filled with examples of faith, trust, and God’s grace and forgiveness, as quoted in the books of Jeremiah 29:11 and Colossians 3:13. Jeremiah 29:11 says, 'For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you, not to harm you, but to give you hope and an expected end.' This passage of Scripture confirms that God determines the plans for our lives, which brings a reassurance of comfort and peace if we trust and obey His plan. Colossians 3:13 teaches us about forgiveness and grace. Extending grace to another person simply means to forgive them unconditionally, just as God forgave us through Christ. 'Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you' (Colossians 3:13 NIV).
“Grab a good, comfortable spot and get ready to experience a realistic look into some of the most intriguing relationship challenges and unexpected twists and turns. For some of us, it’s not until we have gone through life’s deepest valley lows and mountain highs that we fully learn how to successfully navigate these never-ending experiences. But there is hope because we have assurance of getting through to the other side by leaning on God’s Word and listening and obeying His voice.
“You will laugh, cry, scream, and even get uncomfortable as you identify with the pain and uncertainty that life can present. But more importantly, after reading this book, you will truly understand that God’s grace is sufficient when you embrace His promises through lessons of faith, hope, trust.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Thompson’s new book weaves a captivating tapestry of faith and redemption, guiding readers through a poignant journey of love, forgiveness, and the extraordinary resilience required to rebuild a shattered marriage.
Consumers can purchase “Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories