Patricia Thompson’s Newly Released "Grace" is a Powerful Story of Restoration and Unexpected Twists of Fate

“Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Thompson is an inspiring tale of redemption, forgiveness, and the miraculous power of love to rebuild a broken marriage. As the characters navigate the turbulent waters of their relationship, they discover that true grace is not only found in the ability to forgive, but also in the courage to accept forgiveness and embark on a transformative journey towards healing and restoration.