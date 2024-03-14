Barbara Hanvey’s Newly Released “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” is an Eye-Opening Account of the Realities of Addiction
“Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Hanvey is a powerful testimony that raises awareness of an overwhelming epidemic that is affecting thousands of individuals daily.
Maumelle, AR, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction”: an emotionally charged account of the complexities of caring for someone in active addiction. “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” is the creation of published author, Barbara Hanvey, a dedicated wife and mother who has worked for twenty-five years at a children’s hospital helping to improve health care for the children of Arkansas.
Hanvey shares, “I once asked my only son Spencer why he started smoking pot, and he answered, 'To keep me from putting a gun to my head.'
“Spencer is a tremendous athlete with a bright future just like many of America’s sons and daughters. He wants to fit into a world with a culture that is not so forgiving and can make it tough for a young man to survive. He is in a fight for his life.
“His mom who walks alongside her son with great love, which sometimes gets in the way, battles against her son’s substance abuse with him.
“When addiction lands on this mother’s doorstep, it brings chaos and utter confusion to her and the whole family. Like many parents with a child facing substance abuse, she is desperate to find him treatment.
“When drugs meet mental health issues, it does torment not only him but also all those around him whom he loves. Addiction can expose our loved ones to fentanyl, which is a killer of thousands. If you happen to know someone who comes in contact with it and makes it out alive with a productive life, then they are the exception.
“After breaking into a pharmacy three times, he was arrested, which led him to the rehab center called John 3:16 Ministries which made him face his darkest fears. God rescued him from the depths of drug addiction and changed his life through Jesus Christ.
“In this story, a family reaches out to God who helps their faith grow stronger and carries them through even the darkest of nights.
“In Barbara’s writing, you will see the daily struggles of living with an addict.
Her prayer is for the fentanyl crisis to be taken seriously enough to cut off its supply.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Hanvey’s new book will resonate with many as a deeply personal account of living with addiction unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hanvey shares, “I once asked my only son Spencer why he started smoking pot, and he answered, 'To keep me from putting a gun to my head.'
“Spencer is a tremendous athlete with a bright future just like many of America’s sons and daughters. He wants to fit into a world with a culture that is not so forgiving and can make it tough for a young man to survive. He is in a fight for his life.
“His mom who walks alongside her son with great love, which sometimes gets in the way, battles against her son’s substance abuse with him.
“When addiction lands on this mother’s doorstep, it brings chaos and utter confusion to her and the whole family. Like many parents with a child facing substance abuse, she is desperate to find him treatment.
“When drugs meet mental health issues, it does torment not only him but also all those around him whom he loves. Addiction can expose our loved ones to fentanyl, which is a killer of thousands. If you happen to know someone who comes in contact with it and makes it out alive with a productive life, then they are the exception.
“After breaking into a pharmacy three times, he was arrested, which led him to the rehab center called John 3:16 Ministries which made him face his darkest fears. God rescued him from the depths of drug addiction and changed his life through Jesus Christ.
“In this story, a family reaches out to God who helps their faith grow stronger and carries them through even the darkest of nights.
“In Barbara’s writing, you will see the daily struggles of living with an addict.
Her prayer is for the fentanyl crisis to be taken seriously enough to cut off its supply.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Hanvey’s new book will resonate with many as a deeply personal account of living with addiction unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fentanyl: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Son’s Addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories