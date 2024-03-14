Steven L. Arnold’s Newly Released "Delfi: An Epic Poem" is a Mesmerizing Journey Into a Fantastical Realm Where the Forces of Good and Evil Collide
“Delfi: An Epic Poem” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven L. Arnold is a poetic tapestry that dances between the enchanting world of fairies and the ever-evolving dynamics of mankind.
Miami Beach, FL, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Delfi: An Epic Poem”: a tale that explores the intricate balance of light and darkness. “Delfi: An Epic Poem” is the creation of published author, Steven L. Arnold, a dedicated husband, physician, musician, poet, athlete, actor, artist, and United States Air Force veteran.
Arnold shares, “Once upon a time, fairies and trolls roamed the earth, and mankind was a friend to all. The world was at peace.
“Then great battles ensued for the right to rule the earth. Blackgaard, whose strength was unequaled and whose greed was without bounds, vanquished all who stood before him.
“In such a world in turmoil could two beings, as different as the sun and the moon, find love and defeat the evil about to envelop them?
“This is the story of Delfi.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven L. Arnold’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Egor Safargalin.
Consumers can purchase “Delfi: An Epic Poem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Delfi: An Epic Poem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Arnold shares, “Once upon a time, fairies and trolls roamed the earth, and mankind was a friend to all. The world was at peace.
“Then great battles ensued for the right to rule the earth. Blackgaard, whose strength was unequaled and whose greed was without bounds, vanquished all who stood before him.
“In such a world in turmoil could two beings, as different as the sun and the moon, find love and defeat the evil about to envelop them?
“This is the story of Delfi.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven L. Arnold’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Egor Safargalin.
Consumers can purchase “Delfi: An Epic Poem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Delfi: An Epic Poem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories