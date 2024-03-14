Beth Nahre’s Newly Released "Her Session" is a Captivating Exploration of Grief, Friendship, and Unexpected Bonds
“Her Session” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Nahre is a heartfelt story of two women experiencing challenging adjustments to their daily lives. As the two women confront their individual transitions, the novel unveils a tale of collective support, healing, and the significant influence of unforeseen connections.
Muncie, IN, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Her Session,” an emotionally charged look into the realities of life’s seasons, is the creation of published author, Beth Nahre.
Nahre shares, “Annie is a recent widow who needs some new direction in her life as she deals with the loss of her husband after forty years. Annie’s best friend convinces her to see a psychologist so that she can grieve appropriately. So Annie agrees, just to make her friend happy, and meets with her counselor, a new mother who is trying to cope with her new normal. Who will counsel who? How do two women help lead each other through difficult transitions? Will her session help or harm?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Nahre’s new book will resonate with readers of any age as two journeys of faith, resilience, and discovery unfold.
Consumers can purchase “Her Session” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Her Session,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
