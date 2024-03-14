Candice Ackerman Lance’s Newly Released "Heavenly Insights" is an Uplifting Collection of Personal and Spiritually Driven Poetry
“Heavenly Insights” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candice Ackerman Lance is an engaging anthology that explores concepts from the love of a new puppy through the loss of a loved one as complex emotion is examined through poetic verse.
Liberty Lake, WA, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Heavenly Insights”: a warmhearted selection of lyrical writings. “Heavenly Insights” is the creation of published author, Candice Ackerman Lance.
Lance shares, “Candice Ackerman Lance has been writing poetry since 1986. Her poems are inspired by a near-death experience of years ago. She made a covenant with the Lord to be a faithful servant. The fluidity and content of her poetry is very uplifting. Her purpose is to save souls for Christ.
“She is the third oldest of eight children, having five sisters and two brothers. One brother is now deceased.
“She lived in Great Falls, Montana, for the first twenty-seven years of her life. She then moved to Spokane, Washington, and worked for Sacred Heart Hospital as a radiologic technologist. She has a daughter and two sons. She was raised in a Christian home and attended private school. She taught Sunday school to elementary students for thirteen years.
“She has written more than four thousand poems. She delights in writing Christian poetry regarding all circumstances of life’s ups and downs. Her poetry is truly inspiring!
“Her husband passed December 5, of 2021. Since that time, she has devoted her time writing poetry in the service of the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candice Ackerman Lance’s new book will entertain, inspire, and tug at the heartstrings as readers immerse themselves within each installment.
Consumers can purchase “Heavenly Insights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heavenly Insights,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
