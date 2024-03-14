Nancy Ehrenfeld’s Newly Released "Inspired Book 2" is a Poetic Journey of Imagination, Emotion, and Timeless Reflection
“Inspired Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ehrenfeld is a captivating collection of poetry that invites readers into a world where words are born from the depths of inspiration.
Punta Gorda, FL, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Inspired Book 2,” a thoughtful collection of poetry that unveils the intricate tapestry of emotions and experiences one encounters on life’s road, is the creation of published author, Nancy Ehrenfeld.
Ehrenfeld shares, “Words that come easily to mind are always inspired by something. Some person, some memory, some event, etc. These words are meant to be read, enjoyed, examined, and hopefully, understood. Words that rhyme are the same. They are just put together, side by side a little differently.
“When we pick up a book, we wonder what its content holds. Is it a mystery, a love story, a suspense? We want to find out what the author wants us to know.
“By opening the cover of this book, you are opening up another whole world. A world born of imagination. And a world of solid foundation. One that unfolds the thoughts of your mind. And one that folds up the thoughts of your mind.
“Take your time reading these words as they flow along one by one. Take pleasure in realizing the plot, the climax, the conclusion, and the truth.
“Travel through time. Grow with the writer until you both reach unimaginable heights. Connect personally with some of these stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Ehrenfeld’s new book is a testament to the power of poetry to evoke emotions, provoke thought, and offer solace. Each poem is a brushstroke in a larger canvas, painting a picture of life's joys, sorrows, and everything in between.
Consumers can purchase “Inspired Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspired Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ehrenfeld shares, “Words that come easily to mind are always inspired by something. Some person, some memory, some event, etc. These words are meant to be read, enjoyed, examined, and hopefully, understood. Words that rhyme are the same. They are just put together, side by side a little differently.
“When we pick up a book, we wonder what its content holds. Is it a mystery, a love story, a suspense? We want to find out what the author wants us to know.
“By opening the cover of this book, you are opening up another whole world. A world born of imagination. And a world of solid foundation. One that unfolds the thoughts of your mind. And one that folds up the thoughts of your mind.
“Take your time reading these words as they flow along one by one. Take pleasure in realizing the plot, the climax, the conclusion, and the truth.
“Travel through time. Grow with the writer until you both reach unimaginable heights. Connect personally with some of these stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Ehrenfeld’s new book is a testament to the power of poetry to evoke emotions, provoke thought, and offer solace. Each poem is a brushstroke in a larger canvas, painting a picture of life's joys, sorrows, and everything in between.
Consumers can purchase “Inspired Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspired Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories