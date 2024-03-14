Christina Hunter’s Newly Released "The Tree That Could" is an Insightful Children’s Tale That Shares Perspective of Christ’s Journey
“The Tree That Could” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Hunter is an informative and unique tale of a little tree’s journey to an unexpected destiny and a moment of impactful faith.
Austintown, OH, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Tree That Could”: an informative and inspiring message of faith for upcoming generations. “The Tree That Could” is the creation of published author, Christina Hunter, a dedicated mother of six and registered nurse.
Hunter shares, “From the time the tree was just a small sprout, he doubted his strength and was not sure of his purpose. He chose to be brave with each new day and fought through many storms in his life with his friends, the sun and the sky, by his side. There were days that he almost gave up but held on to hope and a voice that told him he could keep going. Then, one day, it happened! Finally, his purpose is revealed, and the tree finds his worth after all. He became all he was meant to be! He was even able to meet the one who made it all possible from the beginning who was never too far away.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Hunter’s new book features delightful illustrations inspired by the original artwork of Pastor James J. Vitullo.
Consumers can purchase “The Tree That Could” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tree That Could,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hunter shares, “From the time the tree was just a small sprout, he doubted his strength and was not sure of his purpose. He chose to be brave with each new day and fought through many storms in his life with his friends, the sun and the sky, by his side. There were days that he almost gave up but held on to hope and a voice that told him he could keep going. Then, one day, it happened! Finally, his purpose is revealed, and the tree finds his worth after all. He became all he was meant to be! He was even able to meet the one who made it all possible from the beginning who was never too far away.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Hunter’s new book features delightful illustrations inspired by the original artwork of Pastor James J. Vitullo.
Consumers can purchase “The Tree That Could” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tree That Could,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories