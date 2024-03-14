Fr. John F. Tuohey’s Newly Released “STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT” is a Compelling Discussion of Morality and Perfection

“STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT: Reflections on Christian Maturity in Decision-Making, Forgiving, and Reconciliation: Using Christian and Catholic traditions, the 12 Steps of AA, and my own experience as a Catholic priest, a professor of moral theology and health-care ethics–an alcoholic” from Fr. John F. Tuohey is a journey of self- discovery and spiritual growth derived from a recovering alcoholic’s invaluable insights for those seeking Christian maturity.