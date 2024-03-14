Fr. John F. Tuohey’s Newly Released “STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT” is a Compelling Discussion of Morality and Perfection
“STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT: Reflections on Christian Maturity in Decision-Making, Forgiving, and Reconciliation: Using Christian and Catholic traditions, the 12 Steps of AA, and my own experience as a Catholic priest, a professor of moral theology and health-care ethics–an alcoholic” from Fr. John F. Tuohey is a journey of self- discovery and spiritual growth derived from a recovering alcoholic’s invaluable insights for those seeking Christian maturity.
Westfield, MA, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT: Reflections on Christian Maturity in Decision-Making, Forgiving, and Reconciliation: Using Christian and Catholic traditions, the 12 Steps of AA, and my own experience as a Catholic priest, a professor of moral theology and health-care ethics–an alcoholic”: a complex and articulate resource for personal growth and rejuvenation of spirit in times of struggle. “STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT: Reflections on Christian Maturity in Decision-Making, Forgiving, and Reconciliation: Using Christian and Catholic traditions, the 12 Steps of AA, and my own experience as a Catholic priest, a professor of moral theology and health-care ethics–an alcoholic” is the creation of published author, Fr. John F. Tuohey, a retired priest of the Diocese of Springfield in Massachusetts. He was ordained in 1981 after completing his seminary studies at the American College of the Immaculate Conception at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Louvain, Belgium. Tuohey earned his PhD in religious studies from the same university in 1986. His doctoral dissertation addressed ethical issues in palliative and hospice care. He went on to teach moral theology as an associate professor at The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC until 1996. After a short stint as a corporate ethicist with the Mercy Health System Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he went on to Oregon to assume a newly established Andrew and Beverly Honzel Chair in Applied Health Care Ethics at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, in 1998 where he also founded and was the first director of the Providence Center for Health Care Ethics. He returned to the diocese in 2017 and in 2021 retired as pastor from St. Charles Borromeo parish in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Tuohey shares, “The Greek term that Matthew uses to quote Jesus’s call for us to be perfect is the same word used by St. Paul and St. Peter in their letters which we translate as mature. St. Paul tells us we are called to the 'complete measure of the stature' that belongs to Christ: spiritual, emotional, moral, and intellectual maturity. How do we get there? Our Lord also teaches we are to be forgiving 'seventy times seven times.' Does anyone find that easy? We are also called to examine our own consciences to discover if we need to 'leave our gifts at the altar' and go and make amends. Now there is a challenge. In this book, Fr. Tuohey uses Scripture, the writing of the early church fathers, his professional experience, the Twelve Steps of AA, and his personal struggles with Jesus’s call to perfection to share the insights he has gained. They are shared here in the hopes it might be helpful to others as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fr. John F. Tuohey’s new book guides readers on a transformative journey towards spiritual maturity and reconciliation.
Consumers can purchase “STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT: Reflections on Christian Maturity in Decision-Making, Forgiving, and Reconciliation: Using Christian and Catholic traditions, the 12 Steps of AA, and my own experience as a Catholic priest, a professor of moral theology and health-care ethics–an alcoholic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STRIVING TO BE PERFECT AS THE HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT: Reflections on Christian Maturity in Decision-Making, Forgiving, and Reconciliation: Using Christian and Catholic traditions, the 12 Steps of AA, and my own experience as a Catholic priest, a professor of moral theology and health-care ethics–an alcoholic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
