Gorden Group of Keller Williams East Valley Arranges the Sale of Rim260 Storage
Star Valley, AZ, March 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donnie Dodson of Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Rim260 Storage in Star Valley, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold March 6, 2024, for $1,200,000. The property spans 1.37 acres, 20,709 rentable sf and provides 44 spaces of self-storage and 39 RV parking spaces. Donnie Dodson represented the Seller.
Donnie Dodson shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Rim260 Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to these new stages in their lives.”
Donnie Dodson is an Arizona Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
The Gorden Group is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 301-928-9318. (www.gorden-group.com)
