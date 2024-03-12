Bridging Realities - A Group Art Exhibition Opening at Artplex Gallery
Artplex Gallery is pleased to announce Bridging Realities, an immersive contemporary art exhibition that orchestrates an interactive dance between art and observer—a meeting of minds and emotions.
Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bridging Realities
April 13 – May 10, 2024
Opening: Saturday, April 13, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
In this curated showcase, the captivating works of Iqi Qoror and Mohamad Khayata transcend conventional boundaries, inviting you to engage in a transformative dialogue with their creations. Qoror's seamless fusion of painting and embroidery explores the intricate realms of identity and human connection, while Khayata's poignant reflections on themes of migration, memory, and unity evoke a profound emotional response. Bridging Realities serves as a dynamic platform for this interactive exchange, encouraging a profound connection between the art and its audience. Step into this vibrant space, where the lines between artist and observer blur, and embark on a journey that transcends traditional exhibition norms, fostering a dialogue that resonates with the shared complexities of our human experience.
Iqi Qoror, an Indonesian artist, explores themes of identity and human connection through his multimedia creations, seamlessly blending painting and embroidery. His artistic style centers around the exploration of trust interwoven with fragments of modernity, reflecting his personal social experiences. Qoror holds a Master's Degree in Fine Art from the Indonesian Institute of the Arts, enhancing his ability to convey intricate themes through art.
Qoror's dedication to pushing artistic boundaries is evident in his experimental and versatile approach, ranging from installations to mixed media paintings. His unique perspective and skill have earned him recognition as one of the fastest-rising stars in the Indonesian art scene.
Demonstrating a growing international profile, Qoror has exhibited in major art hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles. As the South East Asian art market continues to dominate, Qoror has attracted an expanding international collector base.
Mohamad Khayata's works, born out of ten years of displacement, delve into themes of migration, memory, and identity. A tribute to displaced people, Khayata's art reflects effort, hope, and serene melancholy. Forced to flee Syria due to ongoing political conflict, Khayata now resides in Beirut, Lebanon since 2012.
Khayata's monochromatic portraits, depicting women in domestic settings, are meticulously crafted with judiciously applied hues emphasizing intricate details. Delicately layered dry-wash backgrounds evoke vulnerability and emotionality.
His art serves as a resounding call for transformation and unity within Syria. Women in Khayata's works wear madeh, a homemade patchwork quilt symbolizing a personal history with his mother. These madeh inspired his documentary photography series "Stitching My Syria Back," showcased at Journeys Festival International 2016 as part of the "Look Up" project in Leicester, England. Exhibited on ten buildings during this public exhibition, the photographs foster a deeper connection between art and the public, emphasizing empowerment and enriching the younger generation's aspirations.
In recent years, Khayata has participated in numerous collective exhibitions across Europe and the Middle East. His distinctive style and original approach consistently captivate audiences, leading to sold-out exhibitions and solidifying his status as a sought-after artist in the global art scene. Holding a BA in Fine Arts from Damascus University, Khayata remains a bastion of Syrian legacy, memory, home, and happiness.
Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world's leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.
Claudia Deutsch
323-452-9628
www.artplexgallery.com/en/
