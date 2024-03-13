Paris 2024 Olympics: a Glimpse Into the Future of Programmatic Advertising in Sports from Decenterads
The XXXIII Olympic Summer Games are scheduled to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024, signifying an important event in the history of the Olympic movement. With the anticipation of this grand event, the world turns its eyes to the feats of athleticism and the evolution of programmatic advertising in sports.
New York, NY, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- One of the most significant developments in recent years has been the rise of programmatic advertising and digital streaming platforms in sports broadcasting. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games showcased the increasing trend of digital viewership, with 20% of millennials in the UK opting for online streaming, according to thedrum.com. This shift aligns with projections for the livestreaming market, which is anticipated to soar to $247.27 billion by 2027.
The allure of sports for advertisers is undeniable, as games attract highly engaged audiences. With the accessibility of Over-the-Top platforms and the surge in digital viewing prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming platforms have become a focus point for advertisers seeking to reach sports enthusiasts worldwide. The transition towards digital viewing has paved the way for programmatic Connected TV, offering personalized experiences and interactivity to viewers.
Looking towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, DecenterAds foresees a fresh era of programmatic advertising evolution. The Olympics, steeped in tradition, have embraced modern broadcasting technologies, providing a premier platform for advertisers worldwide. With partnerships between the IOC and broadcasters enhancing global coverage, the Games remain financially stable and steadfast in their spirit.
In the digital age, the future of sports advertising holds promise, reshaping how people engage with live sports content and ads. As streaming technology evolves and offers immersive experiences, the allure of sports remains strong, attracting engaged audiences to streaming platforms globally.

