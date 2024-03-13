Paris 2024 Olympics: a Glimpse Into the Future of Programmatic Advertising in Sports from Decenterads

The XXXIII Olympic Summer Games are scheduled to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024, signifying an important event in the history of the Olympic movement. With the anticipation of this grand event, the world turns its eyes to the feats of athleticism and the evolution of programmatic advertising in sports.