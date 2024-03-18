Author Paul Armento’s New Book, "All The Wrong Roads," is a Stirring Portrait of a Man Making Amends for a Lifetime of Bad Decisions, Drug Use, and Regrets

Recent release “All The Wrong Roads” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paul Armento is a compelling account documenting how the author’s life was altered through his drug use over the course of fifty years. Through his story, Armento shares how he attempted to right his wrongs and make amends with those he harmed throughout the years, including his own family.