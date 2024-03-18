Author Paul Armento’s New Book, "All The Wrong Roads," is a Stirring Portrait of a Man Making Amends for a Lifetime of Bad Decisions, Drug Use, and Regrets
Recent release “All The Wrong Roads” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paul Armento is a compelling account documenting how the author’s life was altered through his drug use over the course of fifty years. Through his story, Armento shares how he attempted to right his wrongs and make amends with those he harmed throughout the years, including his own family.
Carmichael, CA, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Armento, who spent fifty years in the construction industry, mostly flipping houses, has completed his new book, “All The Wrong Roads”: a powerful memoir that highlights the devastation and lasting impact that drug use can have on one’s life, and the author’s journey of attempting to make up lost time with the loved ones he pushed away through his actions and addictions.
“As I have just retired at sixty-seven years old, I had gone to Oregon last year to flip a house for a friend, and by the time I got back six months later, seven people I knew had died of drug-related illnesses and another three from a drug overdose,” writes Armento. “I had two minor heart attacks last year and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and possible kidney failure and was told I’d be lucky if I lived another three years. So I did some research on the Internet. Everything I read said to write about something you know and are passionate about. Being a general contractor most of my life, I found that writing about how to build a house might be a little boring. But writing about fifty years of drug addiction and spending around $1,500,000 on drugs and partying and how you turn around and find you’ve wasted your entire life and just how easy it is to do might be a little more interesting.
“I found it very difficult to write about my stupidity, but if it helps one person not to go down these roads, it’s worth writing. I had to take a hard look at my life and found I could give a new meaning to the word regret. Until I wrote this book, I don’t think I understood what regret really is and how it can bring up so many more emotions and pain. But I now use the pain and guilt to push myself harder than ever to succeed so as to have the ability to help people to a life of success instead of failure, where the possibilities are endless if you believe in yourself. And I finally know why God kept me alive through more near-death experiences than I care to remember and to finally have a goal in my life.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Paul Armento’s eye-opening tale examines what occurs when one wastes their life on drugs, and the relationships that are destroyed because of it, along with one’s health. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Armento bears his very soul and paints a poignant and intimate self-portrait that is sure to connect with readers of all backgrounds, helping them to see the dangerous road that drug use can lead them down.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "All The Wrong Roads" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
