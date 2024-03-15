Author Barrie Crawford’s New Book, "All Things Equal," is a Simple, Impactful Story About Two School-Aged Children Who Learn a Valuable Lesson About How to Treat Others

Recent release “All Things Equal” from Page Publishing author Barrie Crawford is the story of Serena and Tommy, two children who learn a valuable lesson from a butterfly that lures them into a magical garden. The two come to understand that appearances aren’t everything, and nobody deserves to be judged or mistreated for theirs.