Author Barrie Crawford’s New Book, "All Things Equal," is a Simple, Impactful Story About Two School-Aged Children Who Learn a Valuable Lesson About How to Treat Others
Recent release “All Things Equal” from Page Publishing author Barrie Crawford is the story of Serena and Tommy, two children who learn a valuable lesson from a butterfly that lures them into a magical garden. The two come to understand that appearances aren’t everything, and nobody deserves to be judged or mistreated for theirs.
Greensboro, NC, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barrie Crawford, an elementary school teacher and aspiring non-profit business owner, has completed her new book, “All Things Equal”: a story that reminds children about the importance of others’ feelings. Crawford, who lives in North Carolina with her twin sons, loves to read and write. She is currently working on her second book entitled “Have You Ever?”
“All Things Equal” is an entertaining story for young readers that will introduce them to some new vocabulary and spark their interest with Easter eggs throughout the beautiful, colorful, full-page illustrations.
Published by Page Publishing, Crawford’s heartwarming tale takes readers along with cousins Serena and Tommy on a visit to the zoo. Although they are friends, Serena is upset by the mean things Tommy says sometimes about others’ appearances. As they check out the different exhibits, Tommy teases other children until a beautiful butterfly invites the two to a magic garden.
Inside the garden, they learn a powerful lesson about how appearances aren’t everything and teasing is never okay. The two finally grow to understand the importance of kindness and treating everyone as equals.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “All Things Equal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“All Things Equal” is an entertaining story for young readers that will introduce them to some new vocabulary and spark their interest with Easter eggs throughout the beautiful, colorful, full-page illustrations.
Published by Page Publishing, Crawford’s heartwarming tale takes readers along with cousins Serena and Tommy on a visit to the zoo. Although they are friends, Serena is upset by the mean things Tommy says sometimes about others’ appearances. As they check out the different exhibits, Tommy teases other children until a beautiful butterfly invites the two to a magic garden.
Inside the garden, they learn a powerful lesson about how appearances aren’t everything and teasing is never okay. The two finally grow to understand the importance of kindness and treating everyone as equals.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “All Things Equal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories