Author Michael Crawford’s New Book, "Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave," Follows a Hare Who Finds Himself on a Magical Adventure with a New Friend

Recent release “Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave” from Page Publishing author Michael Crawford is a delightful tale that centers around Harry, a hare who loves to hop and play with all his friends. One day, after hopping around, Harry finds himself alone in a new area where he makes a new friend and finds a cave shrouded in mystery that he decides to investigate.