Author Michael Crawford’s New Book, "Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave," Follows a Hare Who Finds Himself on a Magical Adventure with a New Friend
Recent release “Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave” from Page Publishing author Michael Crawford is a delightful tale that centers around Harry, a hare who loves to hop and play with all his friends. One day, after hopping around, Harry finds himself alone in a new area where he makes a new friend and finds a cave shrouded in mystery that he decides to investigate.
Arlington, WA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Crawford, who has spent years in the quality profession in an aerospace company in Seattle and holds a bachelor’s degree in project management, has completed his new book, “Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave”: a charming story of a hare who loves to hop and one day discovers a mysterious cave that he explores with a new friend.
In addition to his previous book, “Tommy the Speedy Turtle,” Michael Crawford is an author of published poetry and music lyrics and has been featured in “UK Lyric Magazine” and two issues of “Chicago Music Magazine.” He enjoys writing stories of interesting places and characters as he continues to write on other projects and has lived and traveled to different countries and experienced different cultures in life and music. Crawford is a father and a veteran and enjoys the outdoors and all the wonders of nature.
“Harry is a very happy hopping hare that finds adventure wherever he goes,” shares Crawford. “He loves to hop and play with other hares and other animals in the forest with colorful plants, tall trees, logs, and bridges. One day, Harry hopped and hopped that he had so much fun and couldn’t stop hopping. He hopped to a new place, a place he had never been before. He loved hopping so much that he hopped to a new place, a place with a mysterious cave, a cave that held mystery and unanswered questions. This is where the mystery and adventure begin. Follow Harry as he finds more friendship and fun in the forest and around the mystery cave.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Crawford’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Harry's thrilling adventures to find out the secrets behind the cave and who exactly his new friend is. Expertly paced and full of vibrant, colorful artwork to help bring Crawford’s tale to life, “Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave” will keep the pages turning, inviting young readers to revisit this enchanting experience over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Harry the Happy Hopping Hare and the Mystery Cave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
