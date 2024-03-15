Author Sherri Belisle’s New Book, "Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!" is a Charming Children’s Story About the Importance of Friendship
Recent release “Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!” from Page Publishing author Sherri Belisle is the delightful and gorgeously illustrated story of a young puppy who just wants to play with his friends.
Cheektowaga, NY, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherri Belisle, a public-school teacher, has completed her new book, “Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!”: a children’s story that follows Luciano, who is saddened throughout the story as he discovers that each friend is too busy to play. Little does Luciano know that his friends have a wonderful surprise for him.
Author Sherri Belisle is a wife and a mom of two small boys. She believes that reading is essential to childhood development. She has a passion for writing and telling stories. Her extensive background in theater allows her to better bring her characters to life. Her love for her pets inspired her to write about them. She is now excited to share these stories with her children.
Belisle writes, “Luciano woke up bright and early one summer morning. Today was a very exciting day for him because it was his birthday. He rushed downstairs, quickly ate breakfast, and woke up his brothers and sisters to play.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherri Belisle’s heartwarming tale helps young readers and listeners understand the meaning of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Sherri Belisle is a wife and a mom of two small boys. She believes that reading is essential to childhood development. She has a passion for writing and telling stories. Her extensive background in theater allows her to better bring her characters to life. Her love for her pets inspired her to write about them. She is now excited to share these stories with her children.
Belisle writes, “Luciano woke up bright and early one summer morning. Today was a very exciting day for him because it was his birthday. He rushed downstairs, quickly ate breakfast, and woke up his brothers and sisters to play.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherri Belisle’s heartwarming tale helps young readers and listeners understand the meaning of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Pet Tales: Luciano’s Surprise Birthday!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories