Author Weldon’s New Book "The Get Better Center" is a Charming Tale That Explores All Those Involved in Helping Others Feel Better During a Surgical Procedure
Recent release “The Get Better Center” from Covenant Books author Weldon is an engaging and educational story that follows a young patient who is wary about undergoing surgery. But with the help of those at the Get Better Center, everything goes off smoothly from check-in to check-out, and the young patient goes home feeling better than ever.
New York, NY, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Weldon, an OR nurse since 2007, has completed her new book, “The Get Better Center”: a charming tale designed to help readers understand some of the individuals one will meet along their journey to get better.
“The Get Better Center” follows a young child who is ill and must head to the Get Better Center with their parents in order to have surgery and recover. Along the way, the child asks each person who will be their nurse, and learns all about the different, important positions that help to ensure every surgery goes smoothly and every patient is comfortable while receiving their care.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Weldon’s new book draws upon the author’s professional experience in the operating room to help explain what each person on a surgical team does in terms that readers of all ages can understand. Through sharing her story, Weldon hopes to make surgery less scary so that patients of all ages are more relaxed and understand that their skilled surgical team will ultimately help them feel much better.
Readers can purchase “The Get Better Center” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
