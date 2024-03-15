Author Weldon’s New Book "The Get Better Center" is a Charming Tale That Explores All Those Involved in Helping Others Feel Better During a Surgical Procedure

Recent release “The Get Better Center” from Covenant Books author Weldon is an engaging and educational story that follows a young patient who is wary about undergoing surgery. But with the help of those at the Get Better Center, everything goes off smoothly from check-in to check-out, and the young patient goes home feeling better than ever.