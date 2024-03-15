Jane Herr Desrosiers’s New Book, "The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie," is a Compelling Collection of Stories and Poems Straight from the Author’s Heart
Baltic, CT, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jane Herr Desrosiers, who retired after spending forty-five years in healthcare information and risk management, has completed her most recent book, “The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie: A Collection of Stories and Poems from the Heart”: a series of stories that draws from the author’s own lived experiences to deliver a poignant and stirring reflection of the world, and the various characters one can encounter throughout their own lives.
From her early days growing up in Canterbury, Connecticut, to her residence now in Baltic, Connecticut, author Jane Herr Desrosiers’s background provides the souls of her down-home characters. Currently, she enjoys life with her husband, Eddy, and their family, and serves as vice president of her town’s library board that is a gem in her rural area of Connecticut. She enjoys public speaking about life experiences that have led her to becoming a writer.
“The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie” is a delightful collection of short stories and poems that chronicles glimpses of Connecticut summers, the ups and downs of a life well lived, and the creativity of personalities within these narratives. There is a light within each piece that shines bright on one’s ability to laugh, love, and cry at ourselves. The richness and honesty of the characters in the stories and artistry in the poems make this a book readers will turn to again and again to remember and feel the honesty of a simpler time in life.
“Through these stories and poems, fictional and nonfictional, you will hopefully imagine some of yourself in these reflections of life,” writes Desrosiers. “We as humans find a way to adapt, laugh, or cry at our circumstances, and for better or worse, move on. And perhaps, enjoy a slice of pie along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jane Herr Desrosiers’s book will lead readers from one season to another as they experience a variety of sensations and emotions that the author manages to deftly weave throughout each story. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie” is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, leading one to discover something new about oneself each time they return to Desrosiers’s writings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie: A Collection of Stories and Poems from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. It is also now available as an audiobook! Check out the author’s website at http//www.janeherrdesrosiers.com to see her entire collection, a chance to connect with her, and so much more!
