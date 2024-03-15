Haley Willett’s New Book, "Widdle Sweedie's First Flight," Follows a Young Sheep’s First Flight on a Plane and How She Manages to Calm Her Fears with the Help of Others
Cedar Rapids, IA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Haley Willett, whose mission is to instill creativity and hope in children, has completed her most recent book, “Widdle Sweedie's First Flight”: a captivating story that centers around a young sheep named Widdle Sweedie, who is nervous for her first trip on an airplane but makes new friends who help her feel safe and calm for her flight.
“Flights can be scary, especially when it’s your first time,” writes Willett. “So many people, unfamiliar noises, and new places! It’s totally normal to feel excited and nervous at the same time! Widdle Sweedie meets new friends that teach her new ways to feel comfortable in this new experience, she hopes it'll help you too. Come with us on an exciting adventure as Widdle Sweedie navigates through her emotions.”
Published by Fulton Books, Haley Willett’s book is inspired by the author’s passion to encourage children and parents to self-regulate during difficult times, allowing them to enjoy all that life has to offer. Heartfelt and full of colorful artwork to help bring Willett’s tale to life, “Widdle Sweedie’s First Flight” is the perfect tool for readers of all ages who may feel nervous about flying for the first time so that they can assuage their fears and experience the joys of flying.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Widdle Sweedie's First Flight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
