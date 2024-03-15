Isaac Agbenohevi’s New Book, "Jonah in the Synoptic Tradition," a Scholarly Critical Analysis of the Sign of Jonah That Examines Both Its Biblical and Historical Contexts
New York, NY, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Isaac Agbenohevi, a Catholic priest incardinated in the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua, has completed his most recent book, “Jonah in the Synoptic Tradition: A Redactional Critical Analysis and Typological Exegesis of Luke 11,16.29-32 and its parallels”: a fascinating and thorough exploration of the Sign of Jonah and both its historical and theological meanings.
Born in Akwatia in Ghana, Isaac Agbenohevi holds a BA in Sociology and the Study of Religion from the University of Ghana, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology, a Certificate in Jewish Studies, a Licentiate in Sacred Scripture (SSL), and a Doctorate in Sacred Scripture (SSD). He was a research and administrative assistant to Prof. Paul Béré, SJ at the Pontifical Biblical Institute from 2022 to 2023, and has diverse professional working experiences in Ghana, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and USA. Agbenohevi has a proficient working knowledge of the biblical languages and some modern languages and is currently teaching and involved in parish pastoral ministry in the USA.
Agbenohevi writes, “This book is the fruit of a dissertation which seeks to get beyond the impasse in the modern interpretation of the ‘Sign-Jonah’ Traditions by building upon the achieved results of previous studies (both diachronic and synchronic) examining some Jewish Writings from Second Temple Judaism (the historical ambience of the Synoptic tradition), engaging recently refined concepts and methods of literary-narrative analyses such as the use of synkrisis and utilizing the revised understanding of typology in examining the specific role of Jonah in Luke’s Christology. Applying the redactional-critical approach, typological exegesis, and literary (narrative) analysis, it examines three specific questions: (1) what the appropriate ‘image’ of Jonah in Second Temple Judaism (historical) is, (2) what the specific form of the ‘Sign-Jonah’ saying in the gospel narratives (literary) is, and (3) how Jonah’s figure contribute to Lucan Christology (theological).
“The entire study concludes with some revealing elements which shed light on the questions which underpin the dissertation: (1) Jonah’s figure was replete and frequently invoked in Second Temple Judaism (his fish ordeal, preaching in Nineveh, death experience, considered as sign, commonplace recourse in crisis situation); and (2) ‘Sign-Jonah’ and ‘Solomon-Queen’ traditions (pieced together with the Beelzebul controversy) are interwoven in narration to make a syncretic-typological correlation between Jesus and Jonah (prophetic character in person and activity) and bring a clear definition to the enigmatic logion τò σημεῖον Ἰωνᾶ; 3). Jonah’s figure, in the context of Luke’s Christology, serves as an element of both continuity (consistency with OT tradition) and discontinuity (redefinition—Jesus is the fulfillment and plenitude of OT tradition).”
Published by Fulton Books, Isaac Agbenohevi’s book will take readers on a compelling and thought-provoking journey through the author’s own observations and academic research that has led to his own professional conclusions about the Sign of Jonah and its lasting significance for both theological and historical context beyond its broader meaning within the Bible.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Jonah in the Synoptic Tradition: A Redactional Critical Analysis and Typological Exegesis of Luke 11,16.29-32 and its parallels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
