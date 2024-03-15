Lynette Abraham’s Newly Released "What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception" is a Candid and Impactful Account of Overcoming Personal Struggles

“What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Abraham is a potent exploration of personal struggles and the journey towards redemption. This raw and bold account delves into the societal challenges of mental health, suicide, and unforgiveness, revealing the destructive impact of shame.