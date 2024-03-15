Lynette Abraham’s Newly Released "What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception" is a Candid and Impactful Account of Overcoming Personal Struggles
“What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Abraham is a potent exploration of personal struggles and the journey towards redemption. This raw and bold account delves into the societal challenges of mental health, suicide, and unforgiveness, revealing the destructive impact of shame.
Kentwood, MI, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception”: a courageous testimony that takes readers through the authors most challenging times. “What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception” is the creation of published author, Lynette Abraham, an associate pastor at Tachanuwnah International Church Ministries, under the leadership of Dr. Jedidiah and Rebka Jahaziel. A graduate of Liberty University, she studied psychology and Christian counseling. Lynette is the mother of three beautiful children.
Abraham shares, “Shame has become the enemy’s weapon of mass destruction. In a society filled with mental health issues, suicide and unforgiveness lives are being destroyed at a rapid rate. This Book gives a raw, bold account of secrets that everyday people find themselves keeping. Sexual abuse, alcoholism, manipulation, unhealthy relationships, and scandals within the church all these things have become the norm of repeated toxic behaviors. This book will shed light on the ways believers are failing the world and the need for repentance. If you have found yourself losing hope in humanity and faith in God this book is for you. This is a story of forgiveness and overcoming some of life’s tragedies. The author gives hard truths shedding light on the extreme measures the enemy used to keep her off track. The author will use her story to expose the lies she believed in hopes of saving another from making the same mistakes. Some of the situations in this book took courage to share and may be hard to believe. There is a dark spiritual world that is manifesting right before our eyes. Generational curses are in operation and individuals are held captive by past mistakes. This book is a testimony that there is freedom life is not over no matter how long it has been bad for you. God is looking for Bold individuals to walk in their truth no matter how many lies you fell for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette Abraham’s new book serves as a testimony of freedom and resilience, emphasizing that no matter how long one has struggled, life is not over, and there is hope for a brighter future.
Consumers can purchase “What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What The Hell: Unraveling from a Life of Deception,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
