Brenda J. Stephens’s Newly Released “LOVE: The Missing Ingredient” is a Deeply Personal Reflection on the Need for God’s Love
“LOVE: The Missing Ingredient” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda J. Stephens is a powerful reflection on a spiritual journey of growth and discovery that presents a compelling reminder of a need for God’s love in the church.
Reynoldsburg, OH, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “LOVE: The Missing Ingredient”: an encouraging resource for answering some of life’s many questions of faith. “LOVE: The Missing Ingredient” is the creation of published author, Brenda J. Stephens.
Stephens shares, “The love of God has been an issue throughout my lifetime and perhaps since the beginning of time. I questioned God’s love for me, my family, and humanity in general. I drifted from a Baptist church to a Pentecostal church to finally a Charismatic church, and in every one, the love of God was questioned, assumed, and in most cases, sorely misrepresented. The content of this book is a result of the cry of my heart to God.
“If God is a god of love, how can He send people to hell, why aren’t my prayers answered, why is there so much suffering in the world and hypocrites in the church, etc.?
“I believe the contents of this book answers a lot of these questions. It may not answer all questions, but where this book does not answer questions, it will set the reader on the right path to seeking the answer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda J. Stephens’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves questioning their connection to God.
Consumers can purchase “LOVE: The Missing Ingredient” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOVE: The Missing Ingredient,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
