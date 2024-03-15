Wes Hibbert’s Newly Released "Buffy In Bethlehem" is a Charming Christmas Tale That Offers an Insightful Lesson for Young Readers
“Buffy In Bethlehem” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wes Hibbert is a creative tale of the birth of Christ as told from a unique perspective when a beloved dog dreams herself into the manger on that fateful night.
Sweetwater, TN, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Buffy In Bethlehem”: a sweet story of faith, family, and imagination. “Buffy In Bethlehem” is the creation of published author, Wes Hibbert.
Hibbert shares, “Not long ago on Christmas Eve, a little mutt dog dreams of going back in time to Bethlehem to watch over the baby Jesus. In the process, she realizes something very important about gift giving.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wes Hibbert’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Kevin Sherry and, in part, Kathy Thorn.
Consumers can purchase “Buffy In Bethlehem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buffy In Bethlehem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories