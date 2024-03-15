Shirae Jefferson’s Newly Released "7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction" is an Encouraging Approach to Breaking the Pattern of Addiction
“7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirae Jefferson is a powerful message of compassion for anyone facing the significant challenges that accompany the struggles of breaking out of addiction.
New York, NY, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction”: a thoughtful resource for daily encouragement and guidance. “7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction” is the creation of published author, Shirae Jefferson, a current member of the United States Air Force who has served in Operation Enduring Freedom and currently serves as an administrative professional.
Jefferson shares, “For the next seven days, you’re going to experience the change of a lifetime to help you with the struggles of addiction. Addiction of any kind is real and a struggle that many people face, but it does not have to be a lonely journey on the road to becoming free from it. God does not want us to be ashamed, hide ourselves, and be overwhelmed or consumed by the struggle of addiction; instead, He wants us to be free. Through scripture, there is a way to combat the battle of addiction and become the person that He created you to be. God has plans for your life that surpass the struggles of addiction. This thought-provoking devotional is going to help you walk in freedom from addiction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirae Jefferson’s new book can provide the motivation and spiritual nourishment needed to take steps forward in one’s journey to overcoming addiction.
Consumers can purchase “7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jefferson shares, “For the next seven days, you’re going to experience the change of a lifetime to help you with the struggles of addiction. Addiction of any kind is real and a struggle that many people face, but it does not have to be a lonely journey on the road to becoming free from it. God does not want us to be ashamed, hide ourselves, and be overwhelmed or consumed by the struggle of addiction; instead, He wants us to be free. Through scripture, there is a way to combat the battle of addiction and become the person that He created you to be. God has plans for your life that surpass the struggles of addiction. This thought-provoking devotional is going to help you walk in freedom from addiction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirae Jefferson’s new book can provide the motivation and spiritual nourishment needed to take steps forward in one’s journey to overcoming addiction.
Consumers can purchase “7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “7 Day Devotional on Struggles with Addiction,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories